England's sensational squad for matches against Spain and Croatia announced

The head coach of the England national football team, experienced German specialist Thomas Tuchel, has announced the final squad for the decisive Nations League group stage matches in November. This was reported by the team's official press service.

In November, the "Three Lions" face crucial and intense battles against continental giants Spain and Croatia.

Full squad and positional breakdown

Thomas Tuchel's staff has included the following players in the roster:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jason Steele, James Trafford;

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White;

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, James Garner, Jobe Bellingham, King, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice;

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Rio Ngumoha, Morgan Rogers.

Key highlights and sensational aspects of the roster

A number of notable developments in the coach's list are drawing the attention of fans: