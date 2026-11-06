England's sensational squad for matches against Spain and Croatia announced
The head coach of the England national football team, experienced German specialist Thomas Tuchel, has announced the final squad for the decisive Nations League group stage matches in November. This was reported by the team's official press service.
In November, the "Three Lions" face crucial and intense battles against continental giants Spain and Croatia.
Full squad and positional breakdown
Thomas Tuchel's staff has included the following players in the roster:
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jason Steele, James Trafford;
Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White;
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, James Garner, Jobe Bellingham, King, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice;
Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Rio Ngumoha, Morgan Rogers.
Key highlights and sensational aspects of the roster
A number of notable developments in the coach's list are drawing the attention of fans:
Two Bellinghams in one team: Alongside Real Madrid leader Jude Bellingham, the inclusion of his brother Jobe Bellingham in the national team is being viewed as a significant family and historical milestone;
Young generation and debutants: The inclusion of promising talents like Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly and Rio Ngumoha shows Tuchel's intention to refresh the team and add speed;
November super-clashes: With this updated squad, the English will face European champions Spain and the always competitive Croatia in the Nations League on the continental stage.
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