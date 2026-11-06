England's sensational squad for matches against Spain and Croatia announced

·55·Sport
England's sensational squad for matches against Spain and Croatia announced

The head coach of the England national football team, experienced German specialist Thomas Tuchel, has announced the final squad for the decisive Nations League group stage matches in November. This was reported by the team's official press service.

In November, the "Three Lions" face crucial and intense battles against continental giants Spain and Croatia.

Full squad and positional breakdown

Thomas Tuchel's staff has included the following players in the roster:

  • Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jason Steele, James Trafford;

  • Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White;

  • Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, James Garner, Jobe Bellingham, King, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice;

  • Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Rio Ngumoha, Morgan Rogers.

Key highlights and sensational aspects of the roster

A number of notable developments in the coach's list are drawing the attention of fans:

  • Two Bellinghams in one team: Alongside Real Madrid leader Jude Bellingham, the inclusion of his brother Jobe Bellingham in the national team is being viewed as a significant family and historical milestone;

  • Young generation and debutants: The inclusion of promising talents like Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly and Rio Ngumoha shows Tuchel's intention to refresh the team and add speed;

  • November super-clashes: With this updated squad, the English will face European champions Spain and the always competitive Croatia in the Nations League on the continental stage.

Thomas TuchelEngland national football teamNations LeagueJude Bellingham
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Sadiq Khan: “73 goals — Kane is now officially one of the greatest of all time”Sadiq Khan: “73 goals — Kane is now officially one of the greatest of all time”27 October 23:13Thomas Tuchel regrets not eating the pitch grass after victory in MexicoThomas Tuchel regrets not eating the pitch grass after victory in Mexico16 September 09:11Lamine Yamal spoke about the 2026 "Ballon d'Or": "I don't play just for this award!"Lamine Yamal spoke about the 2026 "Ballon d'Or": "I don't play just for this award!"30 September 10:19Thierry Henry acknowledges the dominance of the Spanish national teamThierry Henry acknowledges the dominance of the Spanish national team24 September 22:34Nico Williams considers Lamine Yamal worthy of the Ballon d'OrNico Williams considers Lamine Yamal worthy of the Ballon d'Or30 September 09:12The hero in the shadow of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England's new engineThe hero in the shadow of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England's new engine15 July 14:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach