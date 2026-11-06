Uzbekistan national team wins first-ever medal at the Shooting World Championships

The prestigious Shooting World Championships currently being held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, have opened a new chapter in the history of Uzbek sports. According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), our country's national team has secured its first-ever medal in world championships for this sport.

The historic success was achieved in the men's 10-meter air pistol team event.

A tense final and the distribution of the top three

The Uzbekistan team, consisting of Vladimir Svechnikov, Sodiqjon Abdullayev, and Muhammad Kamolov, demonstrated high precision and resilience in the final rounds:

Battle for the podium: Our marksmen accumulated a total of 1738 points, earning the bronze medal of the World Championships;

The drama of tie-breaking criteria: The South Korean team, which won the silver medal, scored the same 1738 points as our marksmen. However, in accordance with the regulations, the South Koreans prevailed based on additional criteria (number of inner-ten shots) and took the second step of the podium;

Gold medal winner: The championship title went to the Chinese national team, which scored 1755 points.

Final results:

China — 1755 points; South Korea — 1738 points; Uzbekistan — 1738 points.

This historic bronze medal once again proves that the Uzbek shooting sports school is becoming increasingly competitive on the world stage.