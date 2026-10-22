Hollywood star Adrien Brody gifts a painting he created to Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva (photo)

·18·Uzbekistan
Hollywood star Adrien Brody gifts a painting he created to Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva (photo)

Two-time Academy Award winner, American actor Adrien Brody is participating in the World Summit on Children's Well-being being held in Samarkand.

The international summit, taking place on October 21–22, 2026, is dedicated to issues of protecting children's rights, expanding access to education and medical services, and ensuring their well-being. Representatives from over 100 countries are participating in the event.

According to reports, within the framework of the summit, Adrien Brody gifted a painting he created to Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva, First Deputy Director of the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of Uzbekistan.

Tadbirda bir guruh odamlar Mikki Maus tasvirlangan rasm atrofida suratga tushmoqda.
Adrien BrodySamarkand summitShahnoza MirziyoyevaNational Agency for Social Protection
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