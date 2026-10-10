Over 107 thousand protection orders issued in Uzbekistan in 9 months

In Uzbekistan, 107,167 protection orders were issued to victims of harassment and violence in January–September 2026. During this period, social, psychological, and legal assistance was provided to victimized women and children. This was reported by the National Agency for Social Protection.

As noted, in the first nine months of the year, 58,431 questionnaires were conducted, and 43,449 services were provided on a day-visit basis.

In primary support rooms, assistance was provided to 5,995 women and 2,842 children.

At regional rehabilitation centers, a total of 13,779 services were rendered. Of these, 5,943 consisted of psychological, 4,644 of legal, and 3,192 of social assistance.