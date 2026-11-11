Going through a difficult period in the Premier League, Manchester United has taken a serious step regarding a new head coach. In the event that Michael Carrick is dismissed, the question of who will lead the team is being resolved as expected — renowned Argentine specialist Mauricio Pochettino has become the Mancunians' primary candidate.

Contract terms and million-dollar compensation

According to information released by The Athletic, representatives of Manchester United fully agreed on all key terms of cooperation with Mauricio Pochettino's side on Tuesday. The English club must make certain financial payments to bring in the coach, who is currently managing the US national team.

So far, the club has not officially contacted the US Soccer Federation. However, if a firm decision is made to sign a contract with Pochettino, MU will have to pay a $10 million compensation fee to the US federation. Furthermore, along with the coach, his assistants from his coaching staff will also move from the US national team to England, for which a separate compensation fee is also planned.

Negotiation and team parameters Details and indicators Primary candidate Mauricio Pochettino (currently head coach of the US national team) Agreement stage Club representatives have agreed on the terms of cooperation with the parties Payment to the US Federation $10 million compensation fee for contract termination Coaching staff Pochettino's assistants will also move to MU together with him MU's standing in the tournament 18th place in the EPL with 8 points after 10 rounds

"The club's management is forced to make quick and drastic decisions to lead the team out of the crisis."

What challenges lie ahead for MU?

Manchester United is recording results this season that are worrying its fans. After 10 rounds of the English Premier League, the team has dropped to 18th place in the league table, having collected only 8 points. Such unsatisfactory indicators forced the management to take quick changes.

Whether Mauricio Pochettino's experience and the club's new project can save the Mancunians from the crisis or not — we will find out in the coming days after official announcements.

Do you think Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Manchester United will fundamentally change the team's performance and return it to the top spots? Leave your opinion in the comments!