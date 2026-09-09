Surayyo Qosimova: "I have been living in rented housing for 19 years" (video)

·8·Society
Surayyo Qosimova: "I have been living in rented housing for 19 years" (video)

As we reported earlier, singer Surayyo Qosimova announced via a video message that she is taking a brief hiatus from her creative work due to health issues. A blogger named Dilmurod visited the singer's home to check on her well-being.

During the conversation, the blogger asked Surayyo Qosimova about her health problem. The singer revealed that she was diagnosed with a tumor in her reproductive organs.

Her family life was also touched upon in the conversation. The blogger asked the singer if she has a husband and where he is now.

"Yes, but he left us. He packed his things and left," Surayyo Qosimova said.

The blogger also asked the singer about her acquaintances and close ones. In response, the artist said that she has faced many trials in her life over the past year and a half.

"I had many acquaintances and friends. A lot of things happened to me during this past year and a half. I experienced worries and separations. That's when I realized everyone is caught up in their own lives. Many acquaintances closed their doors," the singer said.

Surayyo Qosimova emphasized that her children are still young, and she intends to educate them, help them stand on their own feet, and continue serving the people in the future.

"My children are still small. I need to educate them and put them on their feet. I need to serve the people. I have many plans. I have never looked at the stage half-heartedly. I have viewed the stage very broadly. I need to serve the people," she said.

The singer also stressed that she does not want to elicit pity from anyone with her pain. According to her, many of the difficult experiences and trials in her life have also been reflected in her work.

During the conversation, besides the singer's health, the blogger also focused on the housing issue. As it turned out, Surayyo Qosimova has been living in rented housing for many years.

"Dilmurod, I live in a rental, for nineteen years," the singer said.

Claritying her statement, the blogger asked, "Have you been living in a rental for nineteen years?"

"If you haven't lived in rented housing, you won't understand anyway. Only someone who has lived in rent knows how difficult it is to live in rented accommodation," Surayyo Qosimova replied.

Following the blogger's video message, supportive comments for the singer increased on social networks. Many followers wished Surayyo Qosimova a speedy recovery, praying to Allah for her healing and sending their best wishes.

Сурайё Қосимоваблогерсоғлиқ муаммолихонандаинтернетсоциал медиахалққа хизматсингари
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