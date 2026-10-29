No need to go to the South Railway Station: What conveniences does the Choshtepa station offer passengers?

A new major transport hub, the "Choshtepa" station, has been officially commissioned in Tashkent, providing great convenience for passengers using intercity and urban public transport.

This project allows for significant savings in time and money for the population by integrating suburban electric trains, the elevated metro line, and city bus routes at a single point.

Advantages of the new hub: No more unnecessary trips to the South Railway Station

The new transport node was implemented as part of the program for developing passenger transport on local railway routes and offers the following opportunities:

Direct access to electric trains: Passengers traveling towards Bekabad, Khavast, Sirdaryo, and Gulistan no longer need to waste time going all the way to the South Railway Station;

From metro to train in a few steps: Citizens arriving from various parts of the capital via the metro can quickly and easily transfer to suburban electric trains right at the station;

Reduced congestion on central streets: Thousands of passengers arriving from outside the city can now connect to the metro via this suburban transport hub without entering the center, which will ease the flow of cars on Tashkent's streets.

New bus route to be launched on November 15

Additional routes are also being opened as part of the comprehensive transport system development plan:

New bus route No. 194: Starting from November 15 of this year, a new bus route No. 194 will begin operating in the capital;

Route path: This bus will depart from the South Railway Station and serve passengers up to the "Niyozboshi" neighborhood;

Integration of residential areas: This step will further facilitate access to central transport networks for residents of suburban neighborhoods.

The opening of the "Choshtepa" transport node is another successful step toward Tashkent becoming a multimodal logistics center that meets modern urban planning requirements.