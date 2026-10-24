Citizen's 116 million soums alimony debt was paid off by his close relatives

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Citizen's 116 million soums alimony debt was paid off by his close relatives

According to the court order of the Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases of Namangan District dated October 31, 2022, it was established to collect alimony from the debtor X. A. in favor of the claimant M. D. for the financial support of two children.

However, the debtor failed to fulfill the obligations imposed on him in a timely manner, which led to an alimony debt amounting to 116 million soums.

In connection with this situation, legal measures were taken against the debtor, and on October 19, 2026, the Namangan District Court for Criminal Cases sentenced him to 15 days of administrative arrest in accordance with part four of Article 47 of the Administrative Responsibility Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

As a result of the measures taken, the debtor's close relatives paid off the alimony debt of 116 million soums in full.

This situation once again demonstrates how important it is for parents to fulfill their financial support obligations towards their children in a timely and conscientious manner.

NamanganalimonyAdministrative Responsibility CodeCompulsory Enforcement Bureau
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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