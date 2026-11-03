Man jailed for 7 days for abusing neighbor's cat

·39·Society
Man jailed for 7 days for abusing neighbor's cat

A court ruling has been issued against a man in Tashkent's Shaykhontohur district for cruel treatment of a cat. He was found guilty of animal cruelty and sentenced to 7 days of administrative detention.

Previously, a video circulated on social media showing a man in the hallway of an apartment building choking his neighbor's cat and twisting its leg. The incident sparked a strong public outcry.

It was revealed that the offender is a resident of the capital born in 2002. The court found him guilty of committing an offense under Article 111, Part 2 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility.

This article allows for administrative detention of up to 15 days. The court sentenced the man to 7 days of administrative detention.

Shaykhontohur districtanimal crueltyCode of Administrative ResponsibilityTashkent court
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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