What are Wirtz and Ngumoha bringing to Liverpool? Andoni Iraola answers
Following Liverpool's 4-0 emphatic victory over Manchester United, head coach Andoni Iraola specifically highlighted two key players of the team — Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha. The coach expressed his satisfaction with the German midfielder's current form and also highly praised the young forward's potential. However, when it comes to the title race, Iraola emphasized that it is too early to draw conclusions.
Wirtz is adding new dimensions to Liverpool's attack
In the 11th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool defeated Manchester United 4-0 at home. After the match, the Merseyside head coach Andoni Iraola gave an interview to Sky Sports and shared his thoughts on the team's performance.
The coach did not hide his satisfaction, especially with Florian Wirtz's actions. He noted that the German player is in excellent form right now and the team wants to maintain his level of play for as long as possible.
Iraola noted that Wirtz's task on the pitch is not limited to just scoring goals. He also plays an important role in breaking through the opponent's defense, providing precise passes behind the defenders, and controlling the tempo of the game.
"In a game against a team reduced to 10 men, you need players like Wirtz who can control the match and see the opportunities to pass behind the defenders.
Furthermore, he is joining the attacks more and more. He is not only scoring goals but also constantly creating danger in front of the opponent's goal. He is providing us with additional options in attack, and I am pleased with his performance," the coach said.
Iraola also gave high praise to Rio Ngumoha
The Liverpool boss also specifically touched upon the young player Rio Ngumoha. In Iraola's opinion, if favorable situations are created for Ngumoha on the wing, it will be very difficult for opposing defenders to stop him.
The young player's individual skill becomes even more apparent, especially in situations where the opposing team cannot provide enough support to their full-back.
"If we can create situations for Rio where the opposing players cannot help their full-back, he is very difficult to stop, especially in the penalty area.
I think he played a great game. Players like Rio and Florian can demonstrate their capabilities when the team controls the game and has more possession of the ball," said Iraola.
The coach's comments show the importance of players like Wirtz and Ngumoha in the team's attacks. They can create danger in front of the opponent's goal not only through their individual actions but also through the entire team's tactical structure.
Will Liverpool fight for the title? Iraola is not rushing
During the interview, Iraola was also asked about Liverpool's chances of winning the title this season.
The coach believes it is too early to draw definitive conclusions on this matter. In his opinion, the team should not forget the points lost in home matches against Arsenal and Manchester City. It is precisely these results that are affecting the situation in the league table.
"It is too early to talk about this now. I think we are missing the points we dropped by losing to Arsenal and Manchester City at home. These results are exactly what is affecting the teams' positions in the league table.
However, we are in the early stages of the season. Everything does not end here. There is a very difficult match ahead against Borussia Dortmund, followed by a principled derby," said Iraola.
Important matches await Liverpool
The emphatic victory over Manchester United was an important psychological boost for Liverpool. However, Iraola understands well that the fate of the season will not be decided by a single result.
The Merseysiders have a complex match against Borussia Dortmund and a principled derby ahead. These clashes could show more clearly the team's current form and their chances in the title race.
The effective performance of players like Wirtz and Ngumoha remains one of the factors bringing new strength to Liverpool's attacks.
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