Following Liverpool's 4-0 emphatic victory over Manchester United, head coach Andoni Iraola specifically highlighted two key players of the team — Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha. The coach expressed his satisfaction with the German midfielder's current form and also highly praised the young forward's potential. However, when it comes to the title race, Iraola emphasized that it is too early to draw conclusions. Wirtz is adding new dimensions to Liverpool's attack In the 11th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool defeated Manchester United 4-0 at home. After the match, the Merseyside head coach Andoni Iraola gave an interview to Sky Sports and shared his thoughts on the team's performance. The coach did not hide his satisfaction, especially with Florian Wirtz's actions. He noted that the German player is in excellent form right now and the team wants to maintain his level of play for as long as possible. Iraola noted that Wirtz's task on the pitch is not limited to just scoring goals. He also plays an important role in breaking through the opponent's defense, providing precise passes behind the defenders, and controlling the tempo of the game.

"In a game against a team reduced to 10 men, you need players like Wirtz who can control the match and see the opportunities to pass behind the defenders. Furthermore, he is joining the attacks more and more. He is not only scoring goals but also constantly creating danger in front of the opponent's goal. He is providing us with additional options in attack, and I am pleased with his performance," the coach said. Iraola also gave high praise to Rio Ngumoha The Liverpool boss also specifically touched upon the young player Rio Ngumoha. In Iraola's opinion, if favorable situations are created for Ngumoha on the wing, it will be very difficult for opposing defenders to stop him. The young player's individual skill becomes even more apparent, especially in situations where the opposing team cannot provide enough support to their full-back. "If we can create situations for Rio where the opposing players cannot help their full-back, he is very difficult to stop, especially in the penalty area. I think he played a great game. Players like Rio and Florian can demonstrate their capabilities when the team controls the game and has more possession of the ball," said Iraola. The coach's comments show the importance of players like Wirtz and Ngumoha in the team's attacks. They can create danger in front of the opponent's goal not only through their individual actions but also through the entire team's tactical structure. Will Liverpool fight for the title? Iraola is not rushing During the interview, Iraola was also asked about Liverpool's chances of winning the title this season.