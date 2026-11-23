Mauricio Pochettino suffered a heavy defeat in his first match as head coach of Manchester United. However, the Argentine specialist was dissatisfied not only with his team's performance but also with the referees' decisions in two crucial situations. He called Leny Yoro's sending-off unfair and emphasized that a penalty should have been awarded in favor of United early in the match.

"The game changed as early as the 6th minute"

In the 11th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United lost 0-4 at home to Liverpool. This match was the first test for Pochettino as the head coach of the Mancunians.

After the match, the Argentine specialist, who gave an interview to Sky Sports, did not hide that he was deeply disappointed with the result.

"It's very painful. I'm disappointed. The main problem is that the game changed completely as early as the 6th minute.

We can discuss and explain everything now, but the damage is already done," said Pochettino.

The coach said that the players were also deeply affected by the defeat. He explained to the team members that it is necessary to remain calm. At the same time, he admitted that they need to be more focused on the pitch, make the right decisions, and improve the quality of their play.