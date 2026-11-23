Pochettino criticizes referees after 0-4 defeat to Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino suffered a heavy defeat in his first match as head coach of Manchester United. However, the Argentine specialist was dissatisfied not only with his team's performance but also with the referees' decisions in two crucial situations. He called Leny Yoro's sending-off unfair and emphasized that a penalty should have been awarded in favor of United early in the match.
"The game changed as early as the 6th minute"
In the 11th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United lost 0-4 at home to Liverpool. This match was the first test for Pochettino as the head coach of the Mancunians.
After the match, the Argentine specialist, who gave an interview to Sky Sports, did not hide that he was deeply disappointed with the result.
"It's very painful. I'm disappointed. The main problem is that the game changed completely as early as the 6th minute.
We can discuss and explain everything now, but the damage is already done," said Pochettino.
The coach said that the players were also deeply affected by the defeat. He explained to the team members that it is necessary to remain calm. At the same time, he admitted that they need to be more focused on the pitch, make the right decisions, and improve the quality of their play.
Pochettino expressed dissatisfaction with Yoro's red card
One of the most controversial situations in the match occurred in the 8th minute. Manchester United defender Leny Yoro was sent off after a collision with Liverpool striker Alexander Isak.
Pochettino stated that he did not agree with this decision. In his opinion, Yoro had no intention of committing a foul against the opponent, and the ball was already moving toward the goalkeeper.
"If we rewatch the VAR footage, you can see that Yoro had no intention of colliding with Isak at all. The striker saw the ball going toward the goalkeeper, slowed down a bit, and fell.
Anyone who has played football can see that there was no red card in that situation," the coach said.
Pochettino also recalled the situation in the 6th minute
The Argentine specialist did not limit himself to Yoro's sending-off. He also emphasized that a penalty should have been awarded in favor of Manchester United in the opening minutes of the match.
Pochettino compared the episode involving Jack and Mbeumo with the situation where Yoro was sent off. In his opinion, these two cases were not treated by the referees based on the same criteria.
"Now let's go back two minutes. Isn't the situation in the 6th minute involving Jack and Mbeumo similar? If we compare these two episodes, a penalty should have been awarded, right?
If we had scored in the 6th minute, we would be talking about a completely different topic now," said Pochettino.
"I came here to take responsibility"
Nevertheless, Pochettino stated that he does not intend to shift the responsibility for the defeat solely onto the referees. He emphasized that it is also necessary to acknowledge the team's shortcomings.
"Sometimes you have to take responsibility. I came here to take responsibility and move forward.
I cannot change what happened. It is always important to show respect. However, I have to defend my club and say what I feel," he said.
It is clear from Pochettino's thoughts that the new era at Manchester United did not start easily for him. But the coach intends to analyze the reasons for the defeat, correct the mistakes, and lead the team forward.
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