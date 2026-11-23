Deontay Wilder's opponent for the fight on December 11 is not yet clear. Previously, the name of Bakhodir Jalolov was mentioned as a potential contender to step into the ring against the American boxer. Now, British former boxer Dillian Whyte has also emerged as a candidate for this fight. Whyte, who has long wanted to test his strength against Wilder, said he would agree immediately if an offer were made. Dillian Whyte is ready to fight Wilder Former WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte has expressed his readiness to fight former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on December 11. This situation arose after Jai Opetaia suffered an injury during a training camp. As a result, Wilder was left without an opponent for the scheduled fight. Whyte is ready to take advantage of this opportunity. Sky Sports reports his words.

"If they need a good fight, I'm ready. I've been trying to fight him for a long time and I've always believed that I can beat him. His punch is very powerful, he is strong, fast, and so on. But I think I have the necessary mental preparation for victory and a style that will cause him problems," said the British boxer. "Just let me know": Whyte announces his readiness for the fight Dillian Whyte noted that he is currently preparing for another fight. This bout is scheduled to take place one week after the potential clash with Wilder. For this reason, the boxer said he is in good physical condition and has the opportunity to step into the ring on December 11. "I'm currently preparing for a fight that is supposed to take place a week after this one. So, my physical condition is good. If they need me, I'm ready — just let me know," added Whyte.