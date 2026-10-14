Irrigation system employee caught red-handed in Namangan

·51·Society
Irrigation system employee caught red-handed in Namangan

In Namangan region, the criminal activities of individuals who promised to illegally allocate a land plot have been thwarted. An employee of the basin irrigation systems administration and his accomplice were caught red-handed while receiving 11,500 US dollars from a citizen.

A criminal case has been initiated by law enforcement agencies regarding the incident, and preliminary investigative actions have begun.

Details of the rapid operation and arrest

According to the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor's Office, the illegal deal was intercepted during a joint raid:

  • Joint operation: The rapid operation was organized with the participation of officers from the Department's Namangan regional administration and other law enforcement agencies;

  • Detained individuals: X.D., an employee of the Naryn-Syrdarya Basin Irrigation Systems Administration, and his criminal accomplice, B.A., were apprehended directly at the moment of receiving the money;

  • Land fraud scheme: It was revealed that the suspects, in mutual collusion, had gained the trust of citizen M.E. They promised to directly register a 40 sotix land plot located in Mingbulak district under his name, bypassing official electronic auction sales;

  • Agreed amount: The fraudsters demanded 11,500 US dollars in exchange for this "service" and were caught red-handed while receiving this exact amount.

Criminal case and legal consequences

A criminal case has been opened under the relevant articles for the unlawful actions:

  • Articles: A criminal case has been initiated over this incident under Articles 25, 168 (attempted fraud) and Articles 28, 211 (complicity in bribery) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

  • Investigation process: Currently, investigative actions are ongoing to determine whether these individuals are involved in other potential corruption and illegal land sale schemes.

Namangan regionNaryn-SyrdaryaBasin Irrigation Systems AdministrationFraud
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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