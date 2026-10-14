Irrigation system employee caught red-handed in Namangan

In Namangan region, the criminal activities of individuals who promised to illegally allocate a land plot have been thwarted. An employee of the basin irrigation systems administration and his accomplice were caught red-handed while receiving 11,500 US dollars from a citizen.

A criminal case has been initiated by law enforcement agencies regarding the incident, and preliminary investigative actions have begun.

Details of the rapid operation and arrest

According to the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor's Office, the illegal deal was intercepted during a joint raid:

Joint operation: The rapid operation was organized with the participation of officers from the Department's Namangan regional administration and other law enforcement agencies;

Detained individuals: X.D., an employee of the Naryn-Syrdarya Basin Irrigation Systems Administration, and his criminal accomplice, B.A., were apprehended directly at the moment of receiving the money;

Land fraud scheme: It was revealed that the suspects, in mutual collusion, had gained the trust of citizen M.E. They promised to directly register a 40 sotix land plot located in Mingbulak district under his name, bypassing official electronic auction sales;

Agreed amount: The fraudsters demanded 11,500 US dollars in exchange for this "service" and were caught red-handed while receiving this exact amount.

Criminal case and legal consequences

A criminal case has been opened under the relevant articles for the unlawful actions: