Reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju openly stated his goal at a press conference in Geneva. The Indian grandmaster said he did not come to defend his world championship title, but to win it once again. Now, Uzbekistan's young star Javokhir Sindarov stands in his way. Gukesh wants to take the championship crown to India An official press conference was held at the UN Palace of Nations in Geneva ahead of the 2026 World Championship match between Javokhir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju. There, the reigning world champion, Indian grandmaster Gukesh, answered questions from journalists. He stated that his main goal is not limited to just retaining the championship title. Gukesh wants to prove his status as world champion once again and take the championship crown to India.

One of the journalists asked if defending the title is harder than winning it for the first time. The Indian chess player gave a short but firm answer to this question. "I didn't come here to defend anything. I am here to win the title all over again," Gukesh said. A tough test awaits Sindarov against the reigning world champion Gukesh's statement shows how serious his goal in Geneva is. However, to realize his plans, the reigning champion will have to overcome the obstacle of Javokhir Sindarov. The Uzbek grandmaster earned the right to fight for the world championship through his successful performance in the Candidates Tournament. Now, he will compete against the reigning champion for the biggest prize in the chess world. Sindarov previously estimated the chances as 50:50. In his opinion, any result is possible in a long and complex match consisting of 14 games.