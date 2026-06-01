Harry Kane and Michael Olise: Who has the edge in the Ballon d'Or race?

Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane and Michael Olise have been in sensational form this season, emerging as top contenders for the world's best player title. Club legend Thomas Muller believes that while the English striker is breaking records for productivity, his French teammate's "magical skill" could be decisive in the Ballon d'Or voting. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Bild, Muller addressed the rivalry between Kane and Olise. "Harry is the best striker I have ever seen, but he is not a dribbling wizard who beats four players. When it comes to the Ballon d'Or, the 'artistic element' is often considered. While I consider Kane more important for the team, players with a unique magic like Michael, who 'dances' on the pitch, often receive more votes for the world's best player award," said Muller.

Harry Kane is unrivaled in terms of statistics. The 32-year-old striker scored 36 goals in 31 games, becoming the 2025-26 Golden Shoe winner. In all competitions, he managed to score a total of 61 goals. Although Kane emphasizes that he is having the best season of his career, winning this prestigious award, where aesthetic style often influences the final result, will not be easy.

On the other hand, Michael Olise has become the creative hub for Bayern. The French winger proved his versatility by recording 22 goals and 31 assists throughout the season. His movements and dribbling on the pitch are capturing the attention of fans and journalists alike. Ahead of the awards ceremony in London on October 26, the rivalry between these two stars has reached a fever pitch.

Beyond club achievements, the 2026 World Cup is expected to be the deciding factor in this race. Kane and Olise will be the key protagonists for their respective national teams. Success for England or France will allow them to surpass rivals such as Barcelona star Lamine Yamal or PSG forward Ousmane Dembele.