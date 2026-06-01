Manchester United accelerates negotiations for the transfer of Matheus Fernandes

Manchester United has seriously entered the race for West Ham United's Matheus Fernandes to strengthen their midfield during the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old is expected to leave the London club following a disappointing season, and the "Red Devils" are currently leading the race, according to reports Goal.com.

The club's management views the young Portuguese talent as a long-term solution. The plan is for Matheus Fernandes to form a tandem in the revamped midfield with team captain Bruno Fernandes. Reports indicate that Manchester United's transfer committee has intensified contact with the player's representatives.

The prospect of moving to Old Trafford looks very attractive to the young player, especially as he intends to play in the Champions League next season. However, competition for this transfer is fierce. While Arsenal sees him as a suitable replacement for Christian Norgaard, PSG and Atletico Madrid are also closely monitoring the situation.

Other Premier League representatives, Chelsea and Aston Villa, have also joined the race. From Italy's Serie A, giants like Inter, Juventus, and Napoli are also interested in signing the midfielder. West Ham bought the player last year for £38 million.

Currently, the London club values Fernandes at around £42-50 million, though relegation could lower this price. The player's current contract runs until 2030 with no release clause, but financial pressure is expected to force West Ham to sell.