Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo could play in the 2030 World Cup

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez has not ruled out the possibility of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo participating in the 2030 World Cup. Despite the star, currently playing for Al-Nassr, being 45 years old at that time, the coach believes his unique mental strength and hunger for victory could lead him to the tournament. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Martinez, the main aspect that sets Ronaldo apart from other players is not his physical condition, but his constant drive for improvement. The coach noted that many players lose motivation after winning the Champions League or the Ballon d'Or, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants to conquer new heights every day.

The 2030 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. Although some experts consider it difficult for a 45-year-old player to take the field due to biological factors, Martinez remains optimistic about his captain's chances. According to him, Ronaldo will fight for this goal until the end.

Roberto Martinez also commented on his future and rumors linking him to Real Madrid. Amidst the presidential elections at the Madrid club, his name had been mentioned among the candidates. Martinez responded to the question with a joke, emphasizing that he is focused on his work with the Portugal national team.