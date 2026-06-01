Ahead of a grand football celebration eagerly awaited by fans worldwide, the Uzbekistan national team is preparing a real gift for its supporters. As part of the final preparations for the World Cup, our representatives will test their strength against one of the tournament hosts, Canada. The North American side has brought their most skilled and talented players for the match in Tashkent. However, ahead of this intense clash, the opposing team has suffered a major and unexpected loss.

It has been revealed that a world-class star will not be able to participate in the match, which kicks off early in the morning Tashkent time. Stay tuned to our page; we will provide details on the Canada national team captain's health issues, the head coach's thoughts on the upcoming game, and the kickoff time for this exciting encounter!

Bayern Munich star will not play

The true leader and captain of the Canada national team, playing for the German giant — Munich's Bayern and a quick, agile defender Alphonso Davies will miss this friendly match entirely due to injury. This news will certainly impact the opponent's plans to some extent, as Davies is one of the key figures in the team's tactics.

The opposing coach confirmed this unfortunate news:

Jesse Marsch's statement: “In the upcoming important friendly match, we will have to manage without the skill and assistance of Alphonso Davies. Our talented defender will not be able to take the field due to an uncomfortable hamstring injury. Davies has been included in the official squad for the World Cup, but he is not yet fully recovered. Nevertheless, as a true captain, he will be with us to boost the team's morale and support us.”

Morning intensity: Match kickoff time

This match is a great opportunity for our representatives to test their strength and potential against a very serious opponent before the World Cup. The match time will require fans to wake up a little earlier.

The most important details of the upcoming match are reflected in the table below:

Participants of the friendly match Status of the opponent's main star Exact kickoff time Uzbekistan — Canada Alphonso Davies (injured, but will be in the stands with the team). Tomorrow, at 06:30 Tashkent time.

Yes, dear fans, a very exciting and intense football review awaits us early tomorrow morning. How will our representatives perform against the World Cup hosts? Which team do you think will win the match?

Continue to follow our national team diary, the latest preparations for the World Cup, and the most pleasant and hot news from the world of sports with us!