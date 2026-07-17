Housing prices rise again: which market saw the fastest growth?

Residential real estate prices in Uzbekistan continue to rise. New data indicates that price increases in certain market segments have significantly exceeded the average.

The National Statistics Committee has released the housing price dynamics for the second quarter of 2026.

How much did housing prices increase in one quarter?

According to official data, residential real estate prices in Uzbekistan rose by 1.3 percent in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the previous quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2025, the overall increase reached 4 percent.

These figures demonstrate that the upward trend in prices persists in the country's real estate market.

New apartment prices grew faster

Apartment prices increased by an average of 5.5 percent over the year.

Growth by market type was recorded as follows:

primary market — 7.1 percent;

secondary market — 4.2 percent;

individual houses — 2 percent.

Thus, the highest price growth was observed in the primary market, where newly built apartments are sold.

Growth in regions outpaced Tashkent

In Tashkent, apartment prices rose by 3.9 percent over the year.

In other regions of the republic, the increase reached 7 percent. Consequently, during the reporting period, apartment prices in the provinces grew faster than in the capital.

However, the committee's data did not specifically identify which regions recorded the highest growth.

Prices are now calculated using a new method

Starting from the second quarter of 2026, the National Statistics Committee has switched to calculating housing price indices based on the hedonic regression method.

The new methodology takes into account the following characteristics of a property:

total area;

location;

floor;

condition and other features.

According to the committee, this method allows for a more accurate comparison of properties with different characteristics and provides a more precise reflection of real price dynamics in the market.

How much have housing prices changed in your area over the last year? Leave your thoughts in the comments.