Guardiola does not seem to want to return to football just yet

Having concluded his long and productive tenure at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is not planning to return to coaching anytime soon. It is reported that the Spanish tactician is currently not interested in negotiating with any new clubs.

According to The Mirror, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham considered the option of offering Guardiola the head coach position. The MLS club wanted to bring the famous Spanish manager to the center of their project following the departure of Javier Mascherano.

This plan could have been a massive step for Inter Miami, as Pep Guardiola is considered one of the most influential coaches in modern football. Throughout his time at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, he has impacted the entire sport with his football philosophy, possession-based style, and tactical innovations.

According to the source, the Inter Miami management planned to discuss a potential partnership with Guardiola during the 2026 World Cup in North America. This period will be in the spotlight for both the club and the entire region's football. That is why Beckham's team likely wanted to elevate their project to a higher level through a manager like Pep.

However, Guardiola is not showing interest in such negotiations for now. Reports suggest he wants a long break after his 10-year stint at Manchester City. This decision is understandable, as Pep has lived under constant pressure, high-stakes matches, the pursuit of trophies, and extreme demands in recent years.

His time at Manchester City was highly productive for Guardiola. He took the club to a new level, instilled a clear style of play, and established a period of absolute dominance in English football. But working at such a level requires immense energy, focus, and mental strength.

Therefore, the Spanish manager wants to dedicate his time to his family now. He intends to step away from football for a while to focus more on his personal life, rest in a peaceful environment, and think about his next steps without rushing.

Guardiola's decision might seem somewhat unexpected for football fans, as managers like Pep are always in the focus of big clubs. Regardless of which team he is linked to, headlines appear immediately. The Inter Miami option was one of those cases.

Especially since the project led by David Beckham has been attracting special interest in world football in recent years. The MLS club is trying to strengthen its brand through big stars and famous names. It is natural that Guardiola was seen as one of the ideal coaches for this project.

But Pep's current mindset is different. He is not rushing into a new team, new pressure, or a new project. In football terms, Guardiola has pressed the 'pause button'. This could mean that the next stage of his career will be chosen even more carefully and thoughtfully.

At the same time, it is too early to talk about Guardiola leaving coaching entirely. His experience, ideas, and influence on football are still highly valued by many clubs. But for now, he does not seem to feel ready for a new job.

Inter Miami will have to consider other options. After Mascherano's departure, the club needs a new coach, but the plan involving Guardiola seems difficult to realize for now.

For Pep, this break could be a natural period of recovery. In modern football, coaches, like players, get tired, feel the pressure, and sometimes need to recharge. For a perfectionist like Guardiola, this is especially important.

Now fans are waiting for an answer to one question: when and where will Pep return to work? There is no clear answer yet. But one thing is certain — when he returns, it will not be just a simple piece of news. The football world will watch the beginning of another great chapter.