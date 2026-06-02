Husanov gets top rating against Canada: how did the other players fare?

The Uzbekistan national team played a friendly match against Canada as part of their World Cup preparations. The game was not as easy as expected for our representatives, and in the end, Canada won 2-0.

Defeat is always unpleasant, especially when fans expect a confident performance before the World Cup. However, the main purpose of such friendlies is not just the result. Through these matches, the coaching staff assesses the team's true condition, evaluates player readiness, and identifies areas for improvement.

After the match against Canada, the "Sofascore" portal released its ratings for the participants. According to them, Abdukodir Husanov received the highest rating for the Uzbekistan national team. The defender was named the best player in our squad with a 7.1 score.

This rating reflects Husanov's activity on the pitch, his determination in duels, and his reliable defensive actions. Defenders face immense pressure against physically strong, fast, and high-intensity opponents like Canada. In such conditions, Husanov receiving the highest rating is particularly noteworthy.

Abdukodir Husanov has recently become one of the most discussed players in Uzbek football. His high-level play, strong physical conditioning, and composure against major opponents are vital factors for our national team. Of course, there are aspects to improve, but his immense potential was once again on display.

Goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov also received a good rating, scoring 7.0. Despite the 0-2 scoreline, the goalkeeper's high rating means he saved the team in several situations during Canadian attacks. The burden on a goalkeeper in such matches is heavy, and Nematov performed reliably within his capabilities.

Abdulla Abdullayev was one of our team's higher-rated players with a 6.8 score. Eldor Shomurodov was awarded 6.6. In matches where attacking opportunities are limited, it is difficult for forwards to get high ratings, as they require service, well-organized team attacks, and sufficient chances created in the opponent's penalty area.

Oston Urunov received a 6.5 rating. Although he showed activity, the Canadian defense and the game's tempo did not allow him to fully open up. Azizbek Ganiev, Odil Khamrobekov, Farrukh Sayfiev, and Rustam Ashurmatov were all rated 6.3. These players worked hard, but it is natural that the overall result and second-half errors affected their scores.

Sherzod Nasrullaev received a 6.1, while Otabek Shukurov had one of the lowest ratings with 5.9. Such ratings should not be seen as criticism, but as a signal for analysis and conclusions. Every detail matters before the World Cup; a small mistake can be severely punished in a major tournament.

Uzbekistan national team player ratings:

Abdukodir Husanov — 7.1

Abduvohid Nematov — 7.0

Abdulla Abdullayev — 6.8

Eldor Shomurodov — 6.6

Oston Urunov — 6.5

Azizbek Ganiev — 6.3

Odil Khamrobekov — 6.3

Farrukh Sayfiev — 6.3

Rustam Ashurmatov — 6.3

Sherzod Nasrullaev — 6.1

Otabek Shukurov — 5.9

The main conclusion after the defeat to Canada is this: the team must be better prepared for international tempo, high intensity, and opponent pressure. While the good movement in the first half gave hope, the errors in the later stages showed the need for serious work.

At the World Cup, Uzbekistan will face strong opponents like Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo. Against these teams, focus, speed, and composure are required in every episode. In this sense, the game against Canada was a useful lesson for our team.

Husanov receiving the highest rating is a particularly positive signal. We have once again seen that our national team has a player with great potential in the center of defense. Now the main task is to increase consistency as a whole team, reduce errors, and reach the required level by the World Cup.

Defeat is painful, but timely lessons sometimes pave the way for great victories. The important thing is that these conclusions do not remain on paper — they must be answered on the pitch.