Arsenal interested in Morgan Rogers, but Julian Alvarez remains the primary target

·48·Sport
Arsenal interested in Morgan Rogers, but Julian Alvarez remains the primary target

Following a successful Premier League season, Arsenal has begun planning for the future. Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers is being mentioned as one of the team's key transfer targets. The 23-year-old's versatility, particularly his ability to play on the left wing and in various attacking positions, is seen as a significant advantage for Mikel Arteta. Reports suggest the player himself is ready to move to Emirates Stadium this summer. According to Goal.com reports.

Despite the interest in Rogers, Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez remains a dream transfer for the 'Gunners'. However, Barcelona is also competing for the Argentine forward, and his transfer fee is expected to exceed £120 million, which would require significant financial resources from the London club.

Considering Arsenal spent nearly £250 million on transfers last season, they must manage their budget carefully in the current window. Several players may be put up for sale to fund new acquisitions. The futures of players like Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard are in question. Additionally, it is rumored that academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri could be sold to generate profit.

The squad renewal process is not limited to the attacking line. Players such as Ben White, Fabio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson are also on the list of those who could leave the team. Defender Jakub Kiwior has already finalized a move to Porto. Meanwhile, with a long-term perspective, the club is also monitoring talented youngsters like Eli Junior Kroupi and Jeremy Monga.

ArsenalTransfersJulian AlvarezMorgan RogersPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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