Mason Greenwood could play in the Champions League next season

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Mason Greenwood could play in the Champions League next season

Mason Greenwood could make a surprise return to Europe's most prestigious club tournament. Both candidates running for the presidency of Turkish club Fenerbahçe have set the transfer of the former Manchester United forward as their primary goal. This is reported by Goal.com .

The 24-year-old is currently playing for French club Marseille, but the probability of a move to Turkey this summer is considered high. According to the BBC, current Fenerbahçe president Hakan Safi and former leader Aziz Yıldırım are promising the Greenwood transfer to win the elections taking place on Sunday.

Mason Greenwood scored 16 goals in Ligue 1 last season, finishing second in the top scorers' race. Nevertheless, Marseille sporting director Gregory Lorenzi confirmed that the club is ready to consider offers for the player. If this transfer happens, Manchester United will receive a significant percentage of the sale due to a special clause in the contract.

Fenerbahçe finished second in the Turkish Süper Lig last season, qualifying for the Champions League qualification rounds. Marseille, meanwhile, finished fifth and will participate in the Europa League next season. Therefore, the Istanbul club option is an excellent opportunity for Greenwood to continue his career at a high level.

Mason GreenwoodFenerbahçeChampions LeagueTransferFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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