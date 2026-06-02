Uzbekistan national team final squad for WC-2026 announced

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Uzbekistan national team final squad for WC-2026 announced

The historic moments that all Uzbek football fans have been waiting for for years are drawing closer! Today, June 2, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) will officially announce the final squads of the national teams participating in the World Cup.

The Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) had already submitted the final list of 26 players who will defend our country's honor at the Mundial to FIFA yesterday, June 1. The famous open encyclopedia portal Wikipedia leaked the final list of our representatives selected for this historic tournament ahead of schedule.

The painful quartet left out of the squad

The names of the 4 compatriots who were included in head coach Fabio Cannavaro's initial extended list of 30 and traveled to the USA, but failed to make the final cut of 26, have been revealed. These players, who are forced to return home, are: forward Sherzod Temirov and midfielders Jasur Jaloliddinov, Ruslanbek Jiyanov, and Umarali Rahmonaliyev.

Below you can familiarize yourself with the full list of 26 Uzbek warriors who will take the field to glorify our country on the green pitches of the World Cup:

Official squad of our national team:

Goalkeepers:

  • Otkir Yusupov (Navbahor)

  • Botirali Ergashev (Neftchi)

  • Abduvohid Nematov (Nasaf)

Defenders:

  • Avazbek O‘lmasaliyev (OKMK)

  • Jahongir O‘rozov (Dinamo)

  • Rustam Ashurmatov (Esteghlal, Iran)

  • Umar Eshmurodov (Nasaf)

  • Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City, England)

  • Abdulla Abdullayev (Dibba, UAE)

  • Farrukh Sayfiyev (Neftchi)

  • Hojiakbar Alijonov (Pakhtakor)

  • Sherzod Nasrullayev (Pakhtakor)

  • Behruz Karimov (Surkhon)

Midfielders:

  • Sherzod Esanov (Bukhara)

  • Odil Hamrobekov (Tractor, Iran)

  • Akmal Mozgovoy (Pakhtakor)

  • Otabek Shukurov (Baniyas, UAE)

  • Jamshid Iskanderov (Neftchi)

  • Aziz Ganiev (Al Bataeh, UAE)

Forwards:

  • Abbosbek Fayzullayev (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey)

  • Jaloliddin Masharipov (Esteghlal, Iran)

  • Doston Hamdamov (Pakhtakor)

  • Oston Urunov (Persepolis, Iran)

  • Aziz Amonov (Dinamo)

  • Igor Sergeyev (Persepolis, Iran)

  • Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey)

Fans' call: We wish the White Wolves, led by Fabio Cannavaro, great success and historic victories in our first-ever World Cup matches. Go, Uzbekistan!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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