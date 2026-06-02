Ruben Dias: 2026 World Cup might not be the last for Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Modric

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is skeptical that the 2026 World Cup will be the final tournament for veteran stars — 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, reigning champion Lionel Messi, and 40-year-old Luka Modric. The Portuguese center-back spoke about the immense motivation of his team's legendary captain to win the only major trophy he has yet to claim. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Portuguese outlet A Bola, Dias gave a short "We'll see..." when asked if this tournament would be the "last dance" for the leaders of Argentina, Croatia, and Portugal. He emphasized that winning the only missing trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo provides extra strength for the whole squad. "It doesn't put pressure on us, but rather strengthens our desire to deliver this moment to our captain, ourselves, and all of Portugal," the defender said.

These three legends hold a combined 14 Ballon d'Or awards. Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has eight Ballon d'Ors and the 2022 World Cup title, while Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and five-time Champions League champion. AC Milan player Luka Modric broke the duo's hegemony in 2018 and has also won the prestigious individual award alongside his six Champions League medals.

The 2026 World Cup group stage matches begin on June 17. Reigning champions Argentina will face Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, while Modric-led Croatia will clash with England, Panama, and Ghana. The Portugal national team begins its campaign against DR Congo, followed by matches against Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 27.