Liverpool target Yan Diomande reveals his new idol

RB Leipzig's young star Yan Diomande is attracting the attention of Europe's giant clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. The Ivorian winger's performances in the Bundesliga have sparked a real battle between teams like Liverpool and PSG. The 19-year-old footballer revealed who he looks up to in shaping his playing style. This is reported by Goal.com .

"Previously, my idol was Cristiano Ronaldo, and I also liked R9 (Ronaldo). But now I am watching players like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe more. I try to study the movements of players who play in the same position as me and replicate their best qualities on the pitch," Diomande emphasized in an interview with Sky Sports.

The young talent admitted that he has not stopped working on himself and is still far from perfection. Despite leading the league with 118 successful dribbles this season, he remains humble. "I am human too, I can make mistakes. If you have a bad game, you have to admit it and work harder in the next one. I have had bad games this season too," he added.

The Liverpool management sees Diomande as the most suitable candidate to replace Mohamed Salah. The player himself had previously not hidden his affection for the Merseyside club via TikTok: "I am a Liverpool fan and dream of playing at Anfield. My father also wants to see me there one day."

However, completing this transfer will not be easy. RB Leipzig is prepared to let their star go for at least 100 million euros. The player's contract with the German club runs until 2030, and the club's management has stated their intention to keep him for at least one more season.