Ricardo: Cristiano Ronaldo Remains a Goal-Scoring Machine

Former Portugal national team goalkeeper and current coach Ricardo shared his thoughts on legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. According to him, although the 41-year-old star has lost some of his top speed, his threat level and goalscoring instinct remain at a high level. Goal.com reports .

Ricardo played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2006 World Cup and currently serves as the national team's goalkeeping coach. He specifically highlighted the striker's transition from a young winger to a central forward. "The speed might not be 200 km/h like before, maybe it's 195 km/h now," the coach joked.

The former goalkeeper noted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's passion and work ethic remain at the same level as twenty years ago. His physical, technical, and mental condition ensure that Cristiano Ronaldo remains the biggest threat to opposing teams. Ricardo called him a "unique figure".

Ricardo, now part of the coaching staff, stated that he maintains a warm relationship with his former teammate. According to him, Cristiano Ronaldo is more demanding than others regarding training, rest, and nutrition, which helps him maintain a high level for a long time.

The Portugal national team is preparing for upcoming major tournaments under Roberto Martinez. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to pursue his ultimate dream of winning the World Cup. The team is expected to face opponents such as DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia in the group stage.