On the eve of the presidential election conclusion, Real Madrid have begun strengthening their squad for the upcoming season. If Florentino Pérez wins the election on June 7, the club is expected to officially announce two new signings. According to reports, Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté has reached an agreement with the Madrid club on a four-year contract as a free agent. Goal.com reports this.

Meanwhile, renowned insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Real Madrid have also finalised the transfer of Inter defender Denzel Dumfries. Los Blancos have decided to activate the Dutch player's €20 million release clause. Dumfries enjoyed one of his best seasons at right-back for Inter, scoring against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final and playing a key role in his team's progression to the final.

Despite injury issues last season, Denzel Dumfries recorded 11 goals and 6 assists in 47 appearances. His performances caught the attention of Real Madrid scouts. Inter are now considering Atalanta's Marco Palestra as a replacement, but this transfer could cost the Milan club at least €50 million.