Portugal Aims to Win the World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Portugal national team director Carlos Godinho has stated that legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo wants to end his international career by lifting the World Cup trophy. Considering the Al-Nassr star will be 41 during the 2026 tournament, this is expected to be his last major opportunity. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Lusa, Godinho acknowledged that Ronaldo has played at a high level for a long time but emphasized that the human body is not eternal. According to him, the entire team dreams of ending Cristiano's career at its peak — with the one major trophy he has yet to win.

At the same time, the former official warned that the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, will not be easy for European teams. Long-distance flights, climate changes, and player fatigue after a grueling season could pose serious obstacles for the Portugal national team.

Godinho also recalled Ronaldo's debut in 2003. Back then, the 18-year-old joined the ranks of legends like Luis Figo and Rui Costa, learning a winning mentality from them. Today, that young man is preparing to compete in his sixth World Cup and conclude his story in golden letters.