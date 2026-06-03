After French midfielder Paul Pogba failed to deliver the expected performances for Monaco, opinions are emerging that continuing his career in MLS or the Saudi Pro League would be the most sensible path. The former Manchester United and Juventus star returned to top-flight football following a lengthy doping ban, but his stint in France has been unsuccessful. Goal.com reports .

Former Liverpool and Monaco defender John Arne Riise did not hide his disappointment with Pogba's current situation. The 2018 World Cup winner has made just six appearances in the 2025-26 season without scoring a single goal. According to Riise, the 33-year-old is far from his previous level.

"When he was at his peak, he was a fantastic player who enjoyed his football. He always played with a smile. What has happened in recent years has saddened me somewhat. I had hoped he would prove himself again at Monaco, but injuries and other factors prevented that," said Riise.

The expert notes that Paul Pogba is currently not physically fit enough and lacks his former sharpness. Therefore, rather than high-level European football, the less pressured environments of the USA or Saudi Arabia could be the best place to end his career.

The outcome of Pogba's contract with Monaco remains uncertain. If he cannot regain his form by next season, he may have to explore new options during the transfer window. For now, the midfielder continues to work on improving his physical condition.