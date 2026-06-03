MLS or Saudi Arabia Could Be Best Option for Paul Pogba

·65·Sport
MLS or Saudi Arabia Could Be Best Option for Paul Pogba

After French midfielder Paul Pogba failed to deliver the expected performances for Monaco, opinions are emerging that continuing his career in MLS or the Saudi Pro League would be the most sensible path. The former Manchester United and Juventus star returned to top-flight football following a lengthy doping ban, but his stint in France has been unsuccessful. Goal.com reports .

Former Liverpool and Monaco defender John Arne Riise did not hide his disappointment with Pogba's current situation. The 2018 World Cup winner has made just six appearances in the 2025-26 season without scoring a single goal. According to Riise, the 33-year-old is far from his previous level.

"When he was at his peak, he was a fantastic player who enjoyed his football. He always played with a smile. What has happened in recent years has saddened me somewhat. I had hoped he would prove himself again at Monaco, but injuries and other factors prevented that," said Riise.

The expert notes that Paul Pogba is currently not physically fit enough and lacks his former sharpness. Therefore, rather than high-level European football, the less pressured environments of the USA or Saudi Arabia could be the best place to end his career.

The outcome of Pogba's contract with Monaco remains uncertain. If he cannot regain his form by next season, he may have to explore new options during the transfer window. For now, the midfielder continues to work on improving his physical condition.

Paul PogbaMonacoTransferMLSSaudi Arabia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Florentino Perez confirms new Real Madrid transfersToday, 07:51Uzbek Boxers Take the Lead in World Boxing RankingsToday, 07:46Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz Set for Permanent ExitToday, 07:38Andoni Iraola Takes Charge at Liverpool: Key Tasks AheadToday, 07:30Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz to Sign with SouthamptonToday, 07:19Erling Haaland: Norway's Terminator Set for World Cup DebutToday, 07:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed