Cole Palmer Relaxing in Ibiza After World Cup Snub

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is enjoying an unexpected summer holiday in Ibiza after missing out on England's World Cup squad. The forward, omitted from Thomas Tuchel's 26-man roster, was spotted relaxing with O Beach Ibiza owner Wayne Lineker. Goal.com reports .

While his national team teammates have begun tournament preparations in Florida, the 24-year-old is soaking up the sun on the Mediterranean coast. This is not unfamiliar territory for Palmer; he vacationed here last year after competing in the FIFA Club World Cup with Manchester City. However, this visit is less celebratory and more about recovering from the disappointment of international exclusion.

Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave Palmer at home has sparked significant debate in England. The former Manchester City player, who shone in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, struggled for consistency in the completed campaign. Minor injuries and a dip in form prevented him from securing a seat on the plane to the USA.

In the 2024-25 season, Palmer managed 15 goals in the English Premier League. This tally is five fewer than his previous season under Enzo Maresca. It appears this drop in productivity led Tuchel to opt for other alternatives.

The England squad is currently continuing training in the Miami heat. They face New Zealand in a friendly on Saturday before testing themselves against Costa Rica and traveling to their base in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Palmer is taking his first extended break since his transfer from Manchester.