Álvaro Arbeloa Rejected by Bayer Leverkusen

·100·Sport
Álvaro Arbeloa Rejected by Bayer Leverkusen

Former Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa offered his services to Bayer Leverkusen in hopes of continuing his career in Germany, but the club's management rejected the proposal. According to Sport Bild, the 43-year-old specialist attempted to join the 2024 double winners through his management. Goal.com reports .

Although Leverkusen highly rated Arbeloa's work with the Real Madrid youth team, they stated they are not ready to appoint him as head coach of the senior squad at this stage. The club management believes Arbeloa's coaching experience is insufficient to lead the team back to the top.

It is worth noting that Arbeloa took charge of Real Madrid in January following Xabi Alonso's dismissal. However, he could not save the team from a trophyless season. Towards the end of the campaign, he confirmed his departure, and the Madrid club announced José Mourinho as his replacement.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently searching for a new manager to replace Kasper Hjulmand. Their primary target was Andoni Iraola, but after Liverpool sacked Arne Slot, Iraola is reportedly set to agree a deal with the Merseyside club. The German side must now consider other candidates.

Real MadridBayer LeverkusenÁlvaro ArbeloaTransfersFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

City Set to Sign Milan's Talented GoalkeeperToday, 08:21Florentino Perez confirms new Real Madrid transfersToday, 07:51Uzbek Boxers Take the Lead in World Boxing RankingsToday, 07:46Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz Set for Permanent ExitToday, 07:38Andoni Iraola Takes Charge at Liverpool: Key Tasks AheadToday, 07:30Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz to Sign with SouthamptonToday, 07:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed