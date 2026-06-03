Álvaro Arbeloa Rejected by Bayer Leverkusen

Former Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa offered his services to Bayer Leverkusen in hopes of continuing his career in Germany, but the club's management rejected the proposal. According to Sport Bild, the 43-year-old specialist attempted to join the 2024 double winners through his management. Goal.com reports .

Although Leverkusen highly rated Arbeloa's work with the Real Madrid youth team, they stated they are not ready to appoint him as head coach of the senior squad at this stage. The club management believes Arbeloa's coaching experience is insufficient to lead the team back to the top.

It is worth noting that Arbeloa took charge of Real Madrid in January following Xabi Alonso's dismissal. However, he could not save the team from a trophyless season. Towards the end of the campaign, he confirmed his departure, and the Madrid club announced José Mourinho as his replacement.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently searching for a new manager to replace Kasper Hjulmand. Their primary target was Andoni Iraola, but after Liverpool sacked Arne Slot, Iraola is reportedly set to agree a deal with the Merseyside club. The German side must now consider other candidates.