Xavi Simons hints at Savinho's move to Tottenham on social media

Tottenham playmaker Xavi Simons has excited Spurs fans by hinting at a potential reunion with former teammate Savinho. The North London club is actively working to bring the Manchester City winger to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Brazilian had a difficult season at the Etihad Stadium last campaign. According to Goal.com, reports .

Xavi Simons appeared to confirm that Savinho is high on Tottenham's summer transfer list through his activity on Instagram. The two players previously played together at PSV. Simons' social media activity suggests that the transfer of the winger, who is struggling for game time at Manchester City, is accelerating.

The Brazilian winger is considered surplus to requirements for the 2025-26 Premier League season. Despite signing a long-term contract until 2031 last year, Savinho failed to secure a regular starting spot under Pep Guardiola, who recently left the club. Tottenham are eager to reshape their squad following a disappointing season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations for Savinho's move to Tottenham are ongoing and progressing positively. Manchester City value the 22-year-old at approximately £60 million. With new manager Enzo Maresca aiming to refresh the squad, the club is willing to sell if a suitable offer is received.

Savinho himself has agreed to join the London club in search of more playing time. Tottenham management view the Brazilian as a primary target to improve their attack and distance themselves from the relegation battle after last season. Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Negotiations for Savinho are going well, Tottenham are confident the player wants this transfer."