Will Jude Bellingham Join Liverpool? Robbie Fowler Comments on Transfer

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has shared his thoughts on the possibility of England star Jude Bellingham moving to the Merseyside club in the future. The 22-year-old midfielder, currently playing for Real Madrid, may wish to return to the Premier League after his spell in Spain ends. Goal.com reports this news.

Bellingham began his career at the Birmingham City academy, making his first-team debut at just 16. In 2020, he moved to Borussia Dortmund, where he fully showcased his potential. In 2023, he signed with Real Madrid for €103 million and quickly became a Ballon d'Or contender.

Injuries have slightly hindered his progress over the last two seasons, and competition has intensified in the England squad with players like Morgan Rogers emerging. Nevertheless, as a Champions League winner, Bellingham remains one of the world's elite players.

In an interview with GOAL, Robbie Fowler said: "As a Liverpool fan, I want to see the best players at Anfield. He is currently at Real Madrid, one of the greatest clubs in the world, so he likely won't want to return to the Premier League anytime soon. However, I wouldn't be surprised if this transfer materialized in 3-5 years."