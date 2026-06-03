Can Harry Kane Make History at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

England captain Harry Kane is preparing to lead his country to glory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Bayern Munich striker could become the first player in tournament history to win the Golden Boot twice. Former striker Robbie Fowler told GOAL he believes Kane can achieve this milestone and move closer to the level of legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Goal.com reports .

Harry Kane will need to be in peak physical condition to end England's 60-year trophy drought at the tournament in North America. The 32-year-old striker, who has scored 78 goals for the national team since his debut in 2015, has already broken numerous records. He was the top scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Fowler believes England are capable of reaching the latter stages of the tournament. "For a goalscorer like Harry Kane, playing in the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final is crucial. If he wins the Golden Boot again, it would further strengthen his Ballon d'Or claim," said the former Liverpool and England star.

Kane stands out for his intelligent management of his game. Although he does not constantly move at high speed on the pitch, he reads situations perfectly. According to Fowler, the striker's all-round ability gives him the chance to be the world's top scorer once again. If England go far, Harry Kane is expected to be the one scoring the goals.