Power Balance in the Premier League Has Completely Shifted

Comparing the final standings of the 2024/25 and 2025/26 English Premier League seasons reveals a dramatic shift in the balance of power within just one year. While some clubs achieved sharp improvements, others suffered unexpected collapses, causing serious concern among their fans.

The most significant change is undoubtedly in the title race. In the 2024/25 season, Liverpool topped the table with 84 points from 38 matches. The team was also one of the league's most consistent and attacking sides, boasting a goal difference of +45.

However, the landscape changed completely in the following season. In 2025/26, Arsenal clinched the title with 85 points. After finishing second with 74 points last season, the Gunners rose to the English throne with an 11-point increase. This demonstrates that Mikel Arteta's side has not only improved but also found the consistency required for championship glory.

Manchester City also improved their tally. After finishing third with 71 points in 2024/25, the Citizens climbed to second place with 78 points in the next campaign. However, this improvement was not enough for the title. Guardiola's team remains strong, but Arsenal proved even more consistent this season.

One of the biggest leaps came from Manchester United. In 2024/25, the Red Devils languished in 15th place with just 42 points, a disastrous result given the club's history and stature. But in 2025/26, they amassed 71 points to finish third. This represents one of the most positive turnarounds in the table. Climbing 12 places in a year is not just a recovery; it is a true resurgence.

Aston Villa also showed remarkable consistency. After securing sixth place with 66 points in 2024/25, they collected 65 points in the following season but rose to fourth. Despite a nearly identical points tally, rivals' decline and key results in crucial matches propelled them into the Champions League zone.

The most painful decline was witnessed at Liverpool. The Merseysiders, champions in 2024/25, dropped to fifth with 60 points the following season. Their goal difference also plummeted from +45 to +10. This indicates a severe loss of balance in attack and defense. Such a drop after winning the title is undoubtedly a heavy blow for the fans.

Bournemouth provided one of the most pleasant surprises between the two seasons. Sitting ninth with 56 points in 2024/25, they climbed to sixth with 57 points in the next campaign. While the points difference is marginal, the rise in the table is significant, showing increased competitiveness and readiness to challenge for higher positions.

Another major story of the new season was Sunderland's rise to seventh place. Amassing 54 points in 38 games, the team immediately made an impact in the Premier League. This result signals the emergence of a new force in English football. The rise of such a club in a table usually dominated by giants adds further intrigue to the championship.

Brighton remained in the top ten across both seasons. They finished eighth with 61 points in 2024/25 and again eighth with 53 points in 2025/26. Despite a slight drop in points, the team maintained its level. This proves Brighton has a solid system capable of delivering consistent football even without big stars.

Brentford also held their ground in the table. After finishing 10th with 56 points in 2024/25, they rose to ninth with 53 points the following season. Such stability is an excellent achievement for a mid-tier club. It is evident they are now targeting the top ten rather than merely fighting relegation.

Chelsea, conversely, suffered a serious decline. After securing fourth place with 69 points in 2024/25, the London club dropped to 10th with 52 points the next season. This 17-point loss means falling from the Champions League zone to mid-table. Amidst heavy investment, young talent, and new projects, such a result must serve as a stark warning to the club's management.

Newcastle also experienced a noticeable drop. After finishing fifth with 66 points in 2024/25, they fell to 12th with 49 points in 2025/26. Their goal difference also shifted from +21 to -2. This indicates a loss of balance in their play and a lack of stability in both attack and defense.

Nottingham Forest also faced a major downturn. Sitting seventh with 65 points in 2024/25, they slumped to 16th with 44 points the following season. This is one of the sharpest negative shifts in the table. A club that fought for European spots a year ago found themselves near the relegation zone. Forest has learned the hard way that consistency in football is not just a buzzword, but a matter of survival.

West Ham's situation also worsened. After finishing 14th with 43 points in 2024/25, they dropped to 18th with 39 points the next season, plunging into the relegation zone. This is viewed as a major crisis for the London club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers endured an even more dismal campaign. After finishing 16th with 42 points in 2024/25, they ended up bottom of the table with just 20 points in 2025/26. A goal difference of -41 highlights how much the team struggled throughout the season. Such a decline indicates the need for a serious rebuild at the club.

Notably, Tottenham remained in 17th place across both seasons. They earned 38 points in 2024/25 and 41 in 2025/26. Despite a slight points increase, their league position remained unchanged. This is a worrying situation for Spurs. For a club with such history and a massive fanbase, consecutive finishes in the lower reaches are unacceptable.

In the new season, Leeds United finished 14th with 47 points, while Burnley sat 19th with 22 points. These results once again demonstrate how difficult it is to adapt to the Premier League. Even mid-table competition in the English championship is fierce, and small mistakes can lead to huge differences by season's end.

Overall, comparing the two seasons reveals a drastic shift in the Premier League's balance of power within a single year. Arsenal rose to become champions, Manchester United returned to the upper echelons after a crisis, Liverpool declined post-title, while Chelsea and Newcastle fell well below expectations.

These tables once again prove the unique beauty of the English championship: yesterday's champions can finish fifth today, while a mid-table team can reach the European zone in a single season. There are no guarantees in the Premier League. Every point, every goal, and every mistake can decide the fate of the season.

The main takeaway from the 2025/26 season is clear: Arsenal reached new heights, Manchester City pursued them closely, Manchester United were reborn, and Liverpool faced a tough post-championship test. The drama of English football continues to heat up—the scriptwriters here never rest.