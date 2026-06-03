Lionel Messi Honored with Prestigious Spanish Award

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Lionel Messi Honored with Prestigious Spanish Award

Lionel Messi has added another prestigious accolade to his extensive trophy cabinet. The Inter Miami star has been named the winner of the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. Following in the footsteps of tennis legend Serena Williams, he received this high distinction from Spain and accepted congratulations from around the world, including from his former club Barcelona. Goal.com reports .

The jury officially recognized Messi as having the greatest career in sports history. The 38-year-old forward was honored not only for his extraordinary achievements on the pitch but also for his impact off it. The citation highlighted his "exceptional talent, exemplary sporting career, and charitable work providing education and medical aid to children in need."

FC Barcelona was among the first to congratulate their former captain. Lionel Messi spent the majority of his career at Camp Nou, rising from La Masia academy graduate to the leader of the most successful era in the club's history. With the Catalan side, he won four Champions League titles, ten La Liga trophies, and seven Copa del Rey titles.

The club's official statement read: "Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award. Your legendary legacy at Barcelona and your path filled with successes achieved with our club have been duly recognized." Messi's eight Ballon d'Or awards and record-breaking goal tally are inextricably linked to the club's history.

Beyond his club achievements, this award also reflects Messi's triumphs with the Argentina national team. Victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa América titles further cemented his status on the international stage. The award organizers described Messi as "the most decorated player in football history who has earned respect through his exemplary conduct on the pitch."

Lionel MessiBarcelonaInter MiamiFootballSpain
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