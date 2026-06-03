Arkadiusz Milik Admits Crying During Training Due to Injuries

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Arkadiusz Milik Admits Crying During Training Due to Injuries

Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has opened up about the severe mental toll of his long-term injuries. The 32-year-old Poland international recalled being so exhausted by constant physical issues that he had to stop gym sessions and break down in tears in the locker room. Goal.com reports .

The experienced forward has seen very limited playing time for the Turin club recently due to fitness issues. Milik, who completed a permanent move from Marseille to Juventus in 2023, discussed his mental struggles with injuries in an interview with Polish outlet Kanal Sportowy. He stated that continuous treatments and rehabilitation processes had brought him to an unbearable point.

"For the last two years, I could only talk about my injuries. This period literally drained me. I wanted to disconnect from everything," said the striker. Although Milik had productive spells at clubs like Ajax, Napoli, and Marseille during his career, his luck has run out in recent years.

The striker described his darkest moments: "At the beginning of 2025, I faced a major problem; it was a very unpleasant time. I hit rock bottom mentally. Sometimes I would enter the gym for training, suddenly stop, go to the locker room, and cry."

Statistically, the 2025-26 season has been unsuccessful for Milik. He has made just two appearances in Serie A, totaling 34 minutes of action. Consecutive knee, calf, and muscle injuries have sidelined him for extended periods. A knee injury in April further compounded his suffering.

JuventusArkadiusz MilikInjuryFootballSerie A
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