Diego Kochen Set to Leave Barcelona on Loan

Promising US national team goalkeeper Diego Kochen is expected to leave Barcelona on loan this summer. The 20-year-old shot-stopper is preparing for the next stage of his career to improve his skills and gain more playing time. According to reports, Danish club Lyngby is the frontrunner to sign the American goalkeeper. Goal.com reports .

Kochen is highly rated within the Barcelona system and spent most of last season moving between the first team and the reserves. Although he has not made an official appearance for the senior side, he was named on the bench 40 times as the third-choice goalkeeper behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny. Additionally, he featured in 20 matches for Barca Athletic in the Spanish fourth division.

According to ESPN, the Catalan hierarchy is willing to send Kochen out on loan to aid his development. The goalkeeper has been a regular for various US youth national teams from U-16 to U-23 level. Despite being eligible to represent Venezuela and Peru, he has focused solely on representing the United States.

Kochen is currently training and gaining experience at the US national team camp. Lyngby, who have qualified for the Danish Superliga, plan to sign him on a season-long loan, and the player himself views the move positively. For reference, Diego Kochen's current contract with Barcelona runs until 2028.