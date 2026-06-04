Uzbek Taekwondo Athletes to Compete at Rome Grand Prix

·42·Sport
Uzbek Taekwondo Athletes to Compete at Rome Grand Prix

The current sports season continues to offer exciting and thrilling moments for Uzbek sports fans. In just a few days, from June 5–7, the beautiful Italian capital of Rome will host the prestigious World Taekwondo Grand Prix. The Uzbekistan national team will be represented by a full squad at this major event, which gathers the world's top taekwondo practitioners.

Tournament prestige and high ranking points

It is worth noting that this international tournament hosted by Rome is classified as G-6 . This provides our athletes with an excellent opportunity not only to win prestigious medals but also to secure crucial points for the World and Olympic rankings. According to official information released by the Taekwondo Association of Uzbekistan, our representatives are heading to the Apennine Peninsula with the following strong lineup:

Our squad heading to the Apennine mats

The national team coaching staff has selected the most skilled and promising athletes in both men's and women's categories for these crucial competitions:

Men's team:

  • -58 kg: Jahongir Xudoyberdiyev

  • -68 kg: Diyorbek To‘xliboyev

  • -68 kg: Najmiddin Qosimhojiyev

  • -80 kg: Jasur Jaysunov

  • +80 kg: Marat Mavlonov

  • +80 kg: Yodgorbek Jo‘raboyev

Women's team:

  • -57 kg: Madina Mirabzalova

  • -67 kg: Ozoda Sobirjonova

  • +67 kg: Svetlana Osipova (experienced athlete with World and Olympic experience)

Fans' hopes: The national team roster includes both experienced winners of international tournaments and dynamic young athletes ready to make their mark on the global stage. This gives us every reason to expect high results and podium finishes from our compatriots on the Italian mats.

We wish all our taekwondo athletes and the coaching staff great success and beautiful victories as they defend our country's honor on the Rome mats! Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest, official, and joyful news of Uzbek sport.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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