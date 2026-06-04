Bukayo Saka Documentary: Arsenal Star Tells His Life Story

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is the star of a new exclusive documentary premiering on Disney+. The film offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the player's life and career. Released following a historic Premier League triumph, the project features club legend Thierry Henry, who discusses his role in helping the 24-year-old star reach the pinnacle of world football. Goal.com reports .

Having played a pivotal role in Arsenal ending their 22-year Premier League title drought, Saka is ready to share his incredible journey with the world. Titled 'Bukayo Saka: The Time is Now', the film premieres this month. Directed by Emmy Award winner Robert Alexander, the project vividly demonstrates the immense dedication required to perform at the highest level.

Since joining the first team in July 2019, Saka has become a modern icon for the club, making 312 appearances across all competitions and scoring 81 goals. The film focuses on the personal support system that stood by Saka through his highest highs and lowest lows. Alongside winning the 2020 FA Cup and two Community Shields, he also faced intense pressure and abuse after missing the decisive penalty in the Euro 2020 final.

Thierry Henry was among the first to support the young player during those difficult times. Speaking about the project, Saka said: 'This film gave me the chance to tell my story in a way I never have before. People only see the goals and the matches, but they don't see what happens behind the scenes or the support of those who believed in me every step of the way.'

Saka made 49 appearances last season, recording 11 goals and 9 assists. Despite the joy of becoming English champions, the season ended in heartbreak as Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the Champions League final, settling for silver medals. According to director Robert Alexander, the film is a story not just of success, but of the pursuit of happiness and human connection.