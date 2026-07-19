Didier Deschamps clears the way for Zinedine Zidane: "I am just a fan now"

The 14-year era of Didier Deschamps at the helm of the France national team has come to an end. Following a 4-6 defeat to England in the 2026 World Cup third-place play-off, the manager spoke openly about his likely successor, Zinedine Zidane.

Deschamps emphasized that there is no animosity between them and expressed confidence that the French national team will remain at the highest level under a new coach.

“I have no animosity towards him”

Deschamps dismissed speculation that he was against Zidane taking over the national team. The former coach stated that he only wishes success for France and the specialist who will take over after him.

“I have no animosity towards him. I want everything to go as well as possible for the French national team and for my successor,” said Deschamps.

He highlighted that the France squad is filled with talented players who have not yet reached their full potential.

“There are incredible players who will grow even more by working with Zidane. All the conditions are in place for the team to remain at the top level.”

Zidane has not been officially appointed yet

Zinedine Zidane is seen as the primary successor to Deschamps. However, the French Football Federation has not yet officially announced his appointment.

According to Reuters, the former Real Madrid manager is the natural and primary candidate for the position. Deschamps himself had previously called Zidane a “strong, natural, and expected candidate.”

For this reason, Zidane's arrival is considered highly likely, but it is too early to definitively call him the new head coach of France until an official announcement is made.

What kind of team is Deschamps leaving behind?

Despite France finishing fourth in the 2026 World Cup, the squad remains one of the strongest in the world.

Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and other representatives of the new generation have the potential to compete for major trophies in upcoming tournaments. Reuters noted that Zidane's primary task would likely be to turn the many talented players into a cohesive and balanced team.

Deschamps did not hide the fact that his successor would inherit a ready-made squad with great potential. However, the demand for results in France is very high: the new coach is expected to deliver trophies immediately.

A 14-year era in France has ended

Didier Deschamps has been managing the France national team since 2012. Under his leadership, “Les Bleus” won the 2018 World Cup, reached the 2022 World Cup final, and won the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

The French Football Federation confirmed that the match against England was Deschamps' final game in charge of the national team. According to official statistics, the manager oversaw 185 matches with the team.

“Now I will be just a simple fan of the French national team,” said Deschamps.

If Zidane is officially appointed, it will mark a symbolic transition in French football: one of the two legends who won the 1998 World Cup together will take the baton from the other.

Now the main question is: can Zidane lead the strong squad left by Deschamps to another World Cup title?