Could Netanyahu be arrested in New York?

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani announced that he is exploring the legal feasibility of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he visit the city. He discussed this in an interview with The New York Times .

Mamdani emphasized that he does not plan to introduce new laws and that all decisions will be based on existing legal standards. He stated that consultations with the city's legal department regarding this matter are ongoing.

The candidate noted that such a possibility could only arise if Netanyahu comes to New York to attend the UN General Assembly. He also referenced the charges brought against the Israeli Prime Minister by the International Criminal Court.

It is worth noting that during his campaign, Mamdani stated that if elected mayor, he would take the necessary measures to arrest Netanyahu if he were to visit New York.