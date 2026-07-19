Serious threat for Lionel Messi and Argentina: Rapper Drake bets $1.5 million

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Serious threat for Lionel Messi and Argentina: Rapper Drake bets $1.5 million

The Argentina national team and its captain Lionel Messi are under unexpected pressure ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. Famous Canadian rapper Drake announced that he has bet $1.5 million on an "Albiceleste" victory in this decisive match. This news has caused a stir in the football world, as many fans fear the famous superstition known as the "Drake Curse." This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Drake has wagered this huge sum on Argentina winning against Spain in regular time. If Lionel Scaloni's side wins within 90 minutes, the musician will earn approximately $5.1 million. However, according to Marca, the rapper's poor track record in sports betting often ends in the defeat of the teams he supports.

The "Drake Curse" and history of failures

There have long been rumors in the sports world that whichever athlete or team Drake takes a photo with or bets on ends up losing. This year, Drake has already suffered several major losses. For example, he lost $1 million betting on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Additionally, his $300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner to beat Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open also went up in smoke.

According to statistics, Drake's success rate in sports betting is very low — only 36.8% of nearly 90 major bets have been successful. His total losses in football already exceed $1.9 million. These factors are causing serious concern among Argentina fans ahead of the final.

Messi and Argentina's determination

However, there are also positive memories for Lionel Messi and his team. In the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, Drake also bet $1 million on Argentina. At that time, Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout to win the title. Although Drake lost his money because the game ended in a draw, the team ultimately lifted the trophy.

During this tournament, Lionel Messi has had to fight not only opponents but also various superstitions. Previously, he had dismissed rumors about "bad luck" associated with the famous streamer IShowSpeed. Now, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner must prove that his technical skill and leadership abilities are superior to any superstition in the match against Spain.

The final match between Argentina and Spain is expected to be not only a clash of two continental football schools but also another golden page in Lionel Messi's great career. Fans hope that Drake's bet will not bring bad luck to the team this time.

Lionel MessiArgentinaDrakeWorld CupFootball
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