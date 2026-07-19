2026 FIFA World Cup becomes the most profitable tournament in history

·34·Sport
2026 FIFA World Cup becomes the most profitable tournament in history

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has become the most profitable tournament in the history of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), according to The Guardian.

According to the report, the tournament brought nearly 15 billion US dollars into FIFA's treasury. This figure significantly exceeded the organization's initial forecasts, as FIFA had previously planned to generate approximately 11 billion dollars from the event.

It is noted that the largest share of the record revenue came from ticket sales and their resale through official platforms. FIFA's decision to charge a 15 percent commission from both the buyer and the seller on every resale transaction contributed significantly to the increase in total revenue.

In addition, revenue from hospitality programs, which include VIP packages, hotels, and exclusive services, also made a major contribution to FIFA's financial results. Experts believe that the record-breaking number of spectators and the immense interest in the World Cup made the tournament one of the most commercially successful projects in history.

FIFAWorld CupFootballSports BusinessRevenue
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