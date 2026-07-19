2026 World Cup. France vs England 4:6 (watch the goals)

In the 2026 World Cup third-place play-off, England defeated France 6:4 to secure the bronze medals of the tournament.

Declan Rice opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, and Ezri Konsa doubled the lead in the 18th minute. Bukayo Saka scored the third goal in the 37th minute and completed his brace in stoppage time of the first half.

At the start of the second half, Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola brought the score to 2:4. In the 66th minute, Mbappé found the net again, narrowing the gap to a single goal.

However, in the 87th minute, Saka converted a penalty to complete his hat-trick. Although France scored another through Ousmane Dembélé, Jude Bellingham netted England's 6th goal in the 90+8th minute to seal the match.

2026 World Cup. 3rd Place

France vs England 4:6

Goals: Rice 3 (0:1), Konsa 18 (0:2), Saka 37 (0:3), Saka 45+1 (0:4), Mbappé 48 (1:4), Barcola 54 (2:4), Mbappé 66 (3:4), Saka 87, pen. (3:5), Dembélé 90+6 (4:5), Bellingham 90+8 (4:6).