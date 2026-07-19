2026 World Cup. France vs England 4:6 (watch the goals)

·62·Sport
2026 World Cup. France vs England 4:6 (watch the goals)

In the 2026 World Cup third-place play-off, England defeated France 6:4 to secure the bronze medals of the tournament.

Declan Rice opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, and Ezri Konsa doubled the lead in the 18th minute. Bukayo Saka scored the third goal in the 37th minute and completed his brace in stoppage time of the first half.

At the start of the second half, Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola brought the score to 2:4. In the 66th minute, Mbappé found the net again, narrowing the gap to a single goal.

However, in the 87th minute, Saka converted a penalty to complete his hat-trick. Although France scored another through Ousmane Dembélé, Jude Bellingham netted England's 6th goal in the 90+8th minute to seal the match.

2026 World Cup. 3rd Place
France vs England 4:6
Goals: Rice 3 (0:1), Konsa 18 (0:2), Saka 37 (0:3), Saka 45+1 (0:4), Mbappé 48 (1:4), Barcola 54 (2:4), Mbappé 66 (3:4), Saka 87, pen. (3:5), Dembélé 90+6 (4:5), Bellingham 90+8 (4:6).

World CupFranceEnglandFootballHighlights
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?Where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?Today, 16:25Will Infantino escape sanctions? The IOC's signal has been revealed...Will Infantino escape sanctions? The IOC's signal has been revealed...Today, 16:22Two confessions before the final: How to stop Messi and Yamal?Two confessions before the final: How to stop Messi and Yamal?Today, 16:04Tuchel responds to criticism: "Talk doesn't bring points or medals"Tuchel responds to criticism: "Talk doesn't bring points or medals"Today, 16:032026 FIFA World Cup becomes the most profitable tournament in history2026 FIFA World Cup becomes the most profitable tournament in historyToday, 15:50Serious threat for Lionel Messi and Argentina: Rapper Drake bets $1.5 millionSerious threat for Lionel Messi and Argentina: Rapper Drake bets $1.5 millionToday, 15:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret