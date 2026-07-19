Lisandro Martínez reveals Argentina's main strength ahead of the final

·45·Sport
Lisandro Martínez reveals Argentina's main strength ahead of the final

Argentina national team defender Lisandro Martínez sent an inspiring message to his teammates and fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. According to him, the greatest strength of the 'Albiceleste' lies not in individual stars, but in the players acting as one united force.

Argentina will face reigning European champions Spain in the decisive match. The final will determine not only the trophy but also a result that will go down in football history.

“It is hard to describe this team in words”

In his social media message, Lisandro Martínez specifically highlighted the atmosphere within the Argentina squad.

“This team is an amazing group with incredible qualities that are hard to put into words. We are all pushing forward, giving our all for the national team.”

The central defender emphasized that the players are ready to act with the same unity in the final as they did on the first day of the tournament.

“We will be one soul and one body in the final, just as we were on the first day of the World Cup. It is a great honor for me to be part of this journey. Let’s go, Argentina!”

Argentina's path to the final was not easy

Lionel Scaloni's side went through several difficult matches in the knockout stages. Despite this, the reigning world champions reached the decisive match and kept their chance to win the trophy for the second time in a row.

Spain reached the final undefeated and stood out throughout the tournament for their solid defense. Luis de la Fuente's team is aiming for their second world title in history.

Lisandro is ready for the main test in defense

Spain's fast-paced attack will be one of the biggest challenges for Argentina's defenders in the final. Especially to limit Lamine Yamal and his movements on the wing, high-level discipline will be required from Lisandro Martínez and his teammates.

Martínez's message shows that the Argentine players are ready not only physically but also mentally for the decisive match. In the final, even a small mistake can decide the fate of the trophy — there is no 'we'll fix it later' mode here.

When does the Spain vs Argentina final start?

The 2026 World Cup final will be held on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey. According to the FIFA schedule, the match starts at 15:00 New York time.

Spain vs Argentina
Date: Night from July 19 to July 20
Kick-off time: 00:00 Tashkent time

Argentina is fighting for a second consecutive title, while Spain aims to reach the pinnacle of world football again since 2010. Will the unity Lisandro Martínez emphasized become Argentina's decisive weapon in the final? The answer will be given on the pitch.

Lisandro MartínezArgentinaSpainLionel ScaloniLamine Yamal
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