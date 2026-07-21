Arsenal begins negotiations with Newcastle for Bruno Guimarães transfer

The current Premier League champions, Arsenal, are taking active steps to strengthen their squad. The London club has entered into official negotiations for the transfer of Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães. The Brazilian himself has informed the management of his desire to join the "Gunners" ahead of the new season. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information from The Sun, previous discussions regarding this transfer were conducted only through intermediaries. Although Newcastle's management has tried to keep the player, Arsenal's direct contact has changed the situation. The 28-year-old is ready to open a new chapter in his career and is pushing for the transfer to happen.

Transfer fee and competition

Arsenal is currently prepared to offer £60 million for the Brazilian star. However, Newcastle is expected to demand a significantly higher fee for their key player. While negotiations are expected to be complex, the Londoners hope to reach an agreement before the transfer window closes.

Mikel Arteta's interest in strengthening the central midfield is no coincidence. Arsenal previously lost out to Chelsea in the race for Morgan Rogers. Additionally, the £85 million price tag for Matheus Fernandes proved too expensive for the club. For this reason, the Bruno Guimarães option is currently the team's top priority.

News in the attacking line

While midfield negotiations continue, Arsenal has already strengthened its attack. The club has reached a £34 million agreement for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis. It is reported that the player has arrived in London for a medical, and the contract is expected to be signed soon.

Arsenal will start the new season on August 21st with a home match against newly promoted Coventry City. Newcastle will host Liverpool two days later. Both clubs aim to finalize their squads before the start of the championship. The Guimarães transfer remains one of the biggest deals expected to be resolved in the coming days.