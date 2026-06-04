Bayern Munich Could Disrupt VfB Stuttgart's Transfer Plans

German club VfB Stuttgart aims to sign one of the young talents from the Dutch championship. According to Omroep Gelderland, the Swabians have identified NEC Nijmegen midfielder, 22-year-old Kōdei Sano, as a primary target for the summer transfer window. The brother of Mainz player Kaishu Sano, this footballer showcased his skills in the Eredivisie last season. This is reported by Goal.com report .

During the winter transfer window, he attracted interest from clubs like Ajax and Nottingham Forest, but Nijmegen refused to release their key player. Sano finished the season with 3 goals and 7 assists. His versatility—ability to play as both a defensive and attacking midfielder, as well as on the left wing—has drawn the attention of many giants. Specifically, PSG and other major teams are monitoring the situation.

Bayern Munich could also indirectly influence the situation. The Munich club has reached a personal agreement with PSV Eindhoven star Ismael Saibari and is preparing for transfer negotiations. If Saibari joins Bayern, PSV will attempt to sign Kōdei Sano as his replacement. This would create serious competition for VfB Stuttgart.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV is demanding over 60 million euros for their player Saibari. If this transfer goes through, it will be a record sum for the Eredivisie champions. Meanwhile, Stuttgart is eager to sign Sano amid the potential departure of key players like Angelo Stiller.

Additionally, the situation regarding Chema Andres, whom VfB Stuttgart bought from Real Madrid for 3 million euros last year, remains uncertain. The Spanish giant retained a buy-back clause. Therefore, the German club is seriously considering the transfer of Kōdei Sano to strengthen their midfield line.