Lionel Messi and England: Is It Time for a Historic Clash?

The England national team has never faced Argentina led by Lionel Messi. Former striker Robbie Fowler emphasized in an interview with GOAL that the 2026 World Cup is the perfect opportunity to test their strength against the legendary footballer. In his opinion, the team under Thomas Tuchel should not fear the 2022 champions; on the contrary, they should welcome matches against rivals like Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. According to Goal.com reports .

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has played 198 matches for Argentina since 2005, scoring 116 goals. However, matches between the South American giants and European powerhouses have been rare in recent years. The last encounter between England and Argentina took place in November 2005, a few months after Messi made his debut for the Albiceleste, although he did not participate in that match.

Lionel Messi is currently on the verge of ending his record-breaking international career. This could be England's last chance to test themselves against the magical number 10 who lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar. According to Fowler, although Messi is not at his previous level, he remains one of the greatest players in football history.

"To be honest, I would want to play against them now because Messi is not what he used to be in previous years. Let me not be misunderstood; he is one of the best of all time, but now is the most convenient time to play against him. For England, regardless of the opponent, the main thing is to go further in the tournament and achieve the desired result," added Robbie Fowler.